Dr. James Barter, MD

Oncology
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Barter, MD

Dr. James Barter, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Barter works at Womens Health Specialists in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barter's Office Locations

    Womens Health Specialists
    6301 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 (301) 770-4967
    Germantown
    12800 Middlebrook Rd, Germantown, MD 20874 (301) 770-4967

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colposcopy
Hysteroscopy
Gynecologic Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I am a fifty-nine year old woman, so I’ve seen a few doctors in my time. Dr. Barter is the finest doctor I have ever seen. Full stop. He is kind and patient and through his expert guidance has kept me healthy and a lot less anxious about my condition. He is a giant in the field of gynecology having had a lead in the development of the HPV vaccination, and testifying as an expert witness against a Fortune 500 company in the talc-powder/ovarian cancer connection lawsuit, to name a few. Above all, he has taken the time to really get to know me, always asking about my family when I make my annual Barter pilgrimage for a check up. I recently saw him at his new location, at the Adventist hospital which is a really beautiful place. At the appointment I told him I’d follow him to the dark side of the moon if that is where he chooses to practice. He’s that good!
    Beth Grae — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. James Barter, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871622936
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ala
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    • U Ky/Duke U
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Barter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barter has seen patients for Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Barter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

