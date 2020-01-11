Dr. Bartunek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Bartunek, MD
Dr. James Bartunek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
James Bartunek M.d. PC1460 Walton Blvd Ste 215, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 651-7729
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Great experience with the Dr. Call before you go to see if he’s taking new pts He is at this time.
About Dr. James Bartunek, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295747426
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
