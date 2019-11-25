Dr. James Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bass, MD
Overview of Dr. James Bass, MD
Dr. James Bass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Bass' Office Locations
Abilene OB/GYN Associates1924 Pine St Ste 401B, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bass is a wonderful physician. He is experienced and really knows what he is doing, especially in an emergency situation. He is compassionate and truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. James Bass, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992725956
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bass has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bass speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.