Overview of Dr. James Bass, MD

Dr. James Bass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Bass works at Abilene OB/GYN Associates in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.