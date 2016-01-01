Dr. James Bassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bassett, MD
Overview of Dr. James Bassett, MD
Dr. James Bassett, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
Dr. Bassett's Office Locations
McLaren St. Luke's Pain Clinic5759 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 258-7920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Bassett, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992706329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassett accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassett has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassett.
