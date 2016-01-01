Overview of Dr. James Bassett, MD

Dr. James Bassett, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.



Dr. Bassett works at McLaren St. Luke's Pain Clinic in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.