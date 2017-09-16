Overview

Dr. James Batson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.



Dr. Batson works at Cookeville Pediatric Associates in Cookeville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.