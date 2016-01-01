Dr. James Battle III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battle III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Battle III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Battle III, MD
Dr. James Battle III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Johnson City, TN.
Dr. Battle III works at
Dr. Battle III's Office Locations
Johnson City Eye Clinic PC110 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 1, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-2111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Battle III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1407957160
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battle III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Battle III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battle III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battle III works at
Dr. Battle III has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Battle III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Battle III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battle III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battle III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battle III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.