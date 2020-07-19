Dr. James Baumgartner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgartner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Baumgartner, MD
Overview of Dr. James Baumgartner, MD
Dr. James Baumgartner, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Baumgartner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Baumgartner's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurosurgery615 E Princeton St Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baumgartner?
My daughter has seen Dr. Baumgartner and his PA Amy since 2015 when she had her decompression surgery. since then for shunt placement and revisions. We have had numerous second third fourth opinions and can’t see her seeing any other Neurosurgeon but Baumgartner. He listens to her and always tells her that she knows her body best. Every time she has gone to the hospital saying something doesn’t feel right, She has either had to have her shunt replaced or adjusted. He listens to her and so does his PA Amy. We wouldn’t trust her brain with anyone else and we are so very very thankful that we found the both of them!
About Dr. James Baumgartner, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306878806
Education & Certifications
- PEDI-NEUROSURGERY, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN FRANCISCO, SAN FRANCISCO, CA|University Ca
- Univ Ca Sf Med Ctr, Neurological Surgery Univ Ca Sf Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Ucsf Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumgartner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumgartner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baumgartner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baumgartner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumgartner works at
Dr. Baumgartner has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumgartner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgartner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgartner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgartner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgartner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.