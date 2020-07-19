Overview of Dr. James Baumgartner, MD

Dr. James Baumgartner, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Baumgartner works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurosurgery in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.