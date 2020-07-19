See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. James Baumgartner, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Baumgartner, MD

Dr. James Baumgartner, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Baumgartner works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurosurgery in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baumgartner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurosurgery
    615 E Princeton St Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2020
    My daughter has seen Dr. Baumgartner and his PA Amy since 2015 when she had her decompression surgery. since then for shunt placement and revisions. We have had numerous second third fourth opinions and can’t see her seeing any other Neurosurgeon but Baumgartner. He listens to her and always tells her that she knows her body best. Every time she has gone to the hospital saying something doesn’t feel right, She has either had to have her shunt replaced or adjusted. He listens to her and so does his PA Amy. We wouldn’t trust her brain with anyone else and we are so very very thankful that we found the both of them!
    Sharilyn Lawrence — Jul 19, 2020
    About Dr. James Baumgartner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306878806
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • PEDI-NEUROSURGERY, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN FRANCISCO, SAN FRANCISCO, CA|University Ca
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Ca Sf Med Ctr, Neurological Surgery Univ Ca Sf Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ucsf Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Baumgartner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgartner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baumgartner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baumgartner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baumgartner works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurosurgery in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baumgartner’s profile.

    Dr. Baumgartner has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumgartner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgartner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgartner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgartner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgartner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

