Overview of Dr. James Bazemore, MD

Dr. James Bazemore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Bazemore works at Nephrology & Hypertension Medical Associates in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.