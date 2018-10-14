Dr. James Bean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bean, MD
Overview of Dr. James Bean, MD
Dr. James Bean, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-6143
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Bean operated on my nineteen year old son who had a ruptured lower disc and was in tremendous pain. He was so attentive to my son and the operation provided immediate pain relief. The surgery was a complete success and ten months later he remains pain free and leading a normal life!
About Dr. James Bean, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1942205406
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bean accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bean has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.