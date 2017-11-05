Overview of Dr. James Beattie, DO

Dr. James Beattie, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake St Louis, MO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Beattie works at SSM Health Cancer Care in Lake St Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.