Overview

Dr. James Beattie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Beattie works at Princeton Interventional Crdlgy in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.