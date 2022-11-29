Dr. James Beattie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beattie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Beattie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Beattie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.
Locations
Princeton Office800 Bunn Dr Ste 101, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been receiving care from Dr. Beattie for many years now for a heart condition that will inevitably require surgery. He is patient, kind, knowledgeable, respectful, and witty. The time has come for my surgery and he recommended an excellent surgeon who is the best surgeon for my condition. I spoke to another cardiologist who practices in Boston and teaches at Harvard Medical and he coincidentally knows Dr. Beattie! He spoke very highly of Dr. Beattie and assured me that I was with the best! After surgery I will need to continue to see Dr. Beattie for my post-op care and cardiac rehab and I am confident I will be in good hands.
About Dr. James Beattie, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922037704
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital
- The Grad Hosp|The Grad Hospital
- University of Rochester Med Sch
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Beattie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beattie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beattie has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beattie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beattie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beattie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beattie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beattie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.