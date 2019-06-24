See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. James Beckmann, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Beckmann, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (8)
Map Pin Small Boise, ID
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Beckmann, MD

Dr. James Beckmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Beckmann works at St. Luke's Sports Medicine in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID and Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Beckmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Sports Medicine
    1109 W Myrtle St Ste 200, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 385-3720
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Clinic - Sports Medicine
    520 S Eagle Rd Ste 3213, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 706-2663
  3. 3
    St. Luke's Clinic - Sports Medicine
    9850 W St Lukes Dr # 215, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 706-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Fracture
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beckmann?

    Jun 24, 2019
    I had hip surgery to repair a torn labrum and an femoral-acetabular impingement. I was in significant pain surgery and unable to walk without a limp. Dr. Beckmann and his staff were very good at listening to my concerns and symptoms. The decision to have surgery was not a hasty one. It was after PT, and other treatment that after months I elected to have surgery. Dr. Beckmann was very courteous and wasn't pushy. He was very straightforward and explained my condition in detail. Post surgery, my recovery has been exactly as I was told. 6 months later, I can run and jump and perform any activity that I could before injury. I highly recommend him for any hip issues.
    James in Boise, ID — Jun 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Beckmann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Beckmann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beckmann to family and friends

    Dr. Beckmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beckmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Beckmann, MD.

    About Dr. James Beckmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164657854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Beckmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beckmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beckmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Beckmann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.