Overview of Dr. James Beckmann, MD

Dr. James Beckmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Beckmann works at St. Luke's Sports Medicine in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID and Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.