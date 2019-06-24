Dr. James Beckmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Beckmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Beckmann, MD
Dr. James Beckmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Beckmann's Office Locations
St. Luke's Sports Medicine1109 W Myrtle St Ste 200, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 385-3720
St. Luke's Clinic - Sports Medicine520 S Eagle Rd Ste 3213, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-2663
St. Luke's Clinic - Sports Medicine9850 W St Lukes Dr # 215, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 706-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had hip surgery to repair a torn labrum and an femoral-acetabular impingement. I was in significant pain surgery and unable to walk without a limp. Dr. Beckmann and his staff were very good at listening to my concerns and symptoms. The decision to have surgery was not a hasty one. It was after PT, and other treatment that after months I elected to have surgery. Dr. Beckmann was very courteous and wasn't pushy. He was very straightforward and explained my condition in detail. Post surgery, my recovery has been exactly as I was told. 6 months later, I can run and jump and perform any activity that I could before injury. I highly recommend him for any hip issues.
About Dr. James Beckmann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164657854
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
