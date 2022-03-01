Dr. James Beckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Beckner, MD
Overview of Dr. James Beckner, MD
Dr. James Beckner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Beckner's Office Locations
WMA Rogersville405 Scenic Dr, Rogersville, TN 37857 Directions (423) 272-5544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wellmont Medical Associates OB/GYN Kingsport105 W Park Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3220
WMA Women's Health at Kingsport Holston Valley130 W Ravine Rd Ste 3A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE, LOVE Dr. Beckner. He is a compassionate person who takes time with his patients and goes the extra mile. He has been my GYN for the last 15 years. When my sister, sister in law, and my mom heard how much I liked him as a doctor they all switched and think he is amazing too. My adult daughter now also sees him. He really listens. He is conservative in his medical practice in the sense that if he thinks there is even a chance that the symptoms you have could be something seriously wrong, he will do the tests for the serious thing just to be sure. Thank goodness because I am not trying to get any kind of cancer and die. He has even seen me before office hours because I live out of town and had a breast lump scare. He is an involved parent, and he advocates for his patients. I live 5 hours away now and drive in once a year for my exam. That is how much I trust him. He is always concerned about my comfort and worries if he has to do anything that will hurt me.
About Dr. James Beckner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospital
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
