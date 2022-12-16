See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Super Profile

Dr. James Bee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (183)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Bee, MD

Dr. James Bee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Bee works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bee's Office Locations

    Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group
    4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-7669
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    South Campus
    1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-7669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Bee worked with me to develop the best treatment plan for me. He will do everything he can to provide non-surgical options to help you feel better. For me, surgery was required, and I woke up with none of the previous neurological pain. His team continued to guide me through surgical recovery. I have already recommended his team to two people.
    Byron — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. James Bee, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689659625
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Panorama Orthopedics& Spine Center
    Residency
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    • Saint John Hospital and Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bee works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Bee’s profile.

    Dr. Bee has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    183 patients have reviewed Dr. Bee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

