Overview of Dr. James Bee, MD

Dr. James Bee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Bee works at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.