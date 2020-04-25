Overview of Dr. James Bekeny, MD

Dr. James Bekeny, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Bekeny works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.