Dr. James Belarmino, MD

Urology
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Niskayuna, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Belarmino, MD

Dr. James Belarmino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Belarmino works at Community Care Urology, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Belarmino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Care Urology - Niskayuna
    2125 River Rd Ste 104, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 836-3600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hydrocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Hydrocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cyst
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Varicocele
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystitis
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Male Infertility
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Peyronie's Disease
Premature Ejaculation
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Testosterone Deficiency
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. James Belarmino, MD

    • Urology
    Education & Certifications

