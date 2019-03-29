Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Bell, MD
Overview of Dr. James Bell, MD
Dr. James Bell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beloit Memorial Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
Ssm Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care - Regent Street Madison1025 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 282-2000
Ssm Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care - Columbus1341 Park Ave # 1, Columbus, WI 53925 Directions (608) 282-2000
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - Janesville3200 E Racine St, Janesville, WI 53546 Directions (608) 371-8500
- 4 740 Reena Ave Ste A, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 Directions (920) 563-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Beloit Memorial Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend. I saw Dr. Bell for several follow-up appointments after having emergency surgery to repair a detached retina (surgery was performed by one of his colleagues who was out of town when my follow-ups were due). Dr. Bell explained things beautifully, did a thorough exam and just a lovely person. He also fit me in on day when I thought something might be going wrong. He was thorough and kind on what was clearly a very busy day for him, and gave me the reassurance I needed.
About Dr. James Bell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1376860668
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
