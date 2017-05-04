See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. James Bell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (26)
Map Pin Small Rancho Mirage, CA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Bell, MD

Dr. James Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Bell works at Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Medical Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Desert Orthopedic Center
    151 S Sunrise Way Ste 500, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Desert Regional Medical Center
    1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 323-6251

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Avascular Necrosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Chondrocalcinosis
Avascular Necrosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Chondrocalcinosis

Treatment frequency



Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 04, 2017
    He did both my knees and they healed great. His personality is beyond fantastic as is his PA's who is also great. Terrific staff in Palm Springs.
    C. Roy Argall in Palm Desert, CA — May 04, 2017
    About Dr. James Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568484756
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

