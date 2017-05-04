Overview of Dr. James Bell, MD

Dr. James Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.