Dr. James Belville, MD
Overview of Dr. James Belville, MD
Dr. James Belville, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Belville's Office Locations
Port St Lucie1751 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Vision Institute1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tradition10050 SW Innovation Way, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 345-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Belville is no longer affiliated with Florida Vision. Does anyone know where his practicing. 9.17:20
About Dr. James Belville, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Orbis Anterior Segment Surgery and International Ophthalmology|Dubroff Eye Institute
- Cornell Medical Center, New York Hospital Chief Resident
- Mountainside Hosp-Nj Sch Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belville has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belville speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Belville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belville.
