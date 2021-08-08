Overview

Dr. James Bensler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Texas Heart Inst/St Luke's Hospital



Dr. Bensler works at University Heart in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.