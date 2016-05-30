Dr. Bergeron Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Bergeron Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bergeron Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Bergeron Jr works at
Locations
James Bergeron,MD Dermatology2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 2D, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 221-2623
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Bergeron when I was a teenager. When I moved back to Shreveport I saw him again. He and the other doctors that work with him and all the nurses and staff are fantastic and have always been. .
About Dr. James Bergeron Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 61 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336182377
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergeron Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergeron Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergeron Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergeron Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bergeron Jr speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergeron Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergeron Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergeron Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergeron Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.