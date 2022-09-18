Dr. James Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Berman, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Glendale7040 N Port Washington Rd Ste 404, Glendale, WI 53217 Directions (414) 377-5855
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Wauwatosa2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 785, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 409-7074
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
Dr Berman listens to Patient very thoroughly. Good diagnosis
About Dr. James Berman, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
- 1821047283
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University|McGill University
- Erie County Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Rosacea and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berman speaks French.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.