Dr. James Bernene, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Bernene, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL.

Dr. Bernene works at NCH Healthcare System in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Internal Medicine Clinic
    311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 624-0035
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Anemia
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. James Bernene, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699759878
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bernene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernene works at NCH Healthcare System in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bernene’s profile.

    Dr. Bernene has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

