Overview of Dr. James Bicknell, MD

Dr. James Bicknell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Grant Medical Center



Dr. Bicknell works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.