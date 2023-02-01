Dr. James Bicknell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bicknell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bicknell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Bicknell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Grant Medical Center
Dr. Bicknell works at
The Orthopaedic Clinic7925 Youree Dr Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Left knee problem
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1457389314
- Grant Medical Center
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
