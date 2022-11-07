Dr. James Bienvenu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bienvenu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bienvenu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Bienvenu, MD
Dr. James Bienvenu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Bienvenu works at
Dr. Bienvenu's Office Locations
University Urology PC1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 222, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9254Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Athens Location719 Cook Dr Ste 105, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (865) 305-9254
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Although it has been several years since Dr. Bienvenu removed a very rare cyst and removed my adrenal gland wanted to tell you he his the best. While I had a couple complications during my surgery he handled them as a very skilled surgeon. I would recommend him to anyone. You won't be sorry
About Dr. James Bienvenu, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1407167018
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bienvenu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bienvenu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bienvenu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bienvenu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bienvenu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bienvenu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bienvenu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bienvenu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bienvenu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.