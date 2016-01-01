Overview

Dr. James Bingle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Magruder Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital.



Dr. Bingle works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Toledo, OH with other offices in Napoleon, OH, Bowling Green, OH, Wauseon, OH, Tecumseh, MI, Fremont, OH, Oregon, OH, Fostoria, OH and Port Clinton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.