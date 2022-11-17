Overview

Dr. James Birch, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Birch works at Midland Care PACE in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Lawrence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.