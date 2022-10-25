Overview of Dr. James Birmingham, MD

Dr. James Birmingham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Oh State U Coll Med|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Birmingham works at Metro Health Rheumatology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.