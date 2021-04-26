See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Stamford, CT
Dr. James Bivona, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Bivona, MD

Dr. James Bivona, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Ross U and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Bivona works at Stamford Primary Care in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bivona's Office Locations

    Stamford Office
    1275 Summer St Ste 105, Stamford, CT 06905 (203) 325-2667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heart Palpitations
Polyuria
Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 26, 2021
    Caring. Ask questions and gets to issues you may not realize may be present. Good listener. Great preventive mind set.
    Malcolm Robinson — Apr 26, 2021
    About Dr. James Bivona, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063571560
    Education & Certifications

    • Stamford Hosp
    • Ross U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bivona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bivona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bivona has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bivona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bivona works at Stamford Primary Care in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Bivona’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bivona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bivona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bivona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bivona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

