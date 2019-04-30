Dr. James Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Black, MD
Overview of Dr. James Black, MD
Dr. James Black, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Black works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Black's Office Locations
-
1
James Jens Black M.d. Inc.22930 Crenshaw Blvd Ste D, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 530-4200
-
2
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
Absolutely without a doubt he is such an amazing doctor who honestly cares about his patients. For myself who was referred to Dr. Black from Dr. McCann, for breast cancer reconstruction. Microscopically. Talk about bedside manners/compassion he is outstanding. He is dedicated and very much a great doctor as well as personally caring. Really helped me above and beyond through this journey. As long of a procedure that I went through. Dr. Black was there from beginning to end. Talent and compassion for each and everyone who is his patient. Thank you for everything.
About Dr. James Black, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821000191
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.