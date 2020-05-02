Dr. James A Blair Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James A Blair Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James A Blair Jr, MD
Dr. James A Blair Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
AU Health Cardiovascular Center1446 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I know. Smart confident and courageous. The man is very competent in his work and can complete any task at hand. He saved my life.
About Dr. James A Blair Jr, MD
- English
- Male
- 1881856110
Education & Certifications
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
