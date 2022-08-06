Overview of Dr. James Blaugrund, MD

Dr. James Blaugrund, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Blaugrund works at Metropolitan E N T Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.