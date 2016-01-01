See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Grand Haven, MI
Dr. James Bleicher Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Bleicher Jr, MD

Dr. James Bleicher Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Haven, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System.

Dr. Bleicher Jr works at North Ottawa Community Hospital in Grand Haven, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bleicher Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Ottawa Community Hospital
    1309 Sheldon Rd, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 847-5358

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Ottawa Community Health System
    About Dr. James Bleicher Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740282904
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
