Overview of Dr. James Bobenhouse, MD

Dr. James Bobenhouse, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Fillmore County Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Nemaha County Hospital and York General Hospital.



Dr. Bobenhouse works at Neurology Associates in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Beatrice, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.