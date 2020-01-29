Dr. James Bobenhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobenhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bobenhouse, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Fillmore County Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Nemaha County Hospital and York General Hospital.
Neurology Associates PC2631 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-7226
Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center4800 Hospital Pkwy, Beatrice, NE 68310 Directions (402) 483-7226
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Fillmore County Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Nemaha County Hospital
- York General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bobenhouse is very thorough, polite, intellegent and helpful with our family. Thank you for working so hard to help us find a diagnosis for our dad.
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
- Neurology
Dr. Bobenhouse has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bobenhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
