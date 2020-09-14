Overview

Dr. James Boehrer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Boehrer works at Cardiac Associates of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.