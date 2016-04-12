Overview

Dr. James Boffa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Boffa works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.