Dr. James Boffa, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Boffa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Boffa works at NorthShore Medical Group in Skokie, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northshore University Division of Rheumatology
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 663-8200
    NorthShore Medical Group
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 933-6030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Intestinal Obstruction
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Intestinal Obstruction

Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Brain Injury
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 12, 2016
    Our visits were brief, but he was friendly and professional. He answered my questions and made sure I was prepared for the surgery. (gall bladder) I am a larger person and getting abdominal surgery was a big worry for me, but Dr. Boffa, his staff and the North Shore Hospital never made me feel uncomfortable about my size. Something I am very grateful for.
    P. S. in Evanston, IL — Apr 12, 2016
    About Dr. James Boffa, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164433181
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Illinois/Metropolitan Group Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Boffa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boffa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boffa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

