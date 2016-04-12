Dr. James Boffa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Boffa, MD
Overview
Dr. James Boffa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Boffa works at
Locations
-
1
Northshore University Division of Rheumatology9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 663-8200
-
2
NorthShore Medical Group1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 933-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boffa?
Our visits were brief, but he was friendly and professional. He answered my questions and made sure I was prepared for the surgery. (gall bladder) I am a larger person and getting abdominal surgery was a big worry for me, but Dr. Boffa, his staff and the North Shore Hospital never made me feel uncomfortable about my size. Something I am very grateful for.
About Dr. James Boffa, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1164433181
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois/Metropolitan Group Hospitals
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boffa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boffa works at
Dr. Boffa speaks Armenian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boffa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boffa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.