Dr. James Bogert, MD
Dr. James Bogert, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bogert is a remarkable physician. Very kind and compassionate. Absolutely blessed to have him as the surgeon who saved my husbands life . I can’t thank him enough
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1982868519
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
