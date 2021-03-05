Dr. James Bohning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bohning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bohning, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Bucks County Gastroenterology Associates PC301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 701, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 321-7221
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had a procedure at the surgical center with Dr. Bohning. Not only was the staff caring and helpful, but Dr. Bohning was very professional and took the time to explain everything from admission to discharge. Would highly recommend Dr. Bohning without a doubt.
About Dr. James Bohning, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Bohning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
