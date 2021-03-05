Overview

Dr. James Bohning, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bohning works at Bucks County Gastroenterology Associates in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea and Duodenal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.