Overview of Dr. James Boler, MD

Dr. James Boler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Boler works at SCHENECTADY REGIONAL ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.