Dr. James Bonds, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Bonds, MD

Dr. James Bonds, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Bonds works at CHOICE HOME CARE in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonds' Office Locations

    james bonds md
    3201 University Dr E Ste 360, Bryan, TX 77802 (979) 731-8686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    May 11, 2021
    Dr Bonds provided an accurate diagnosis after others had not & solved my persistent nausea problems. Really appreciate his expertise & straightforward manner.
    jmm — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. James Bonds, MD

    Internal Medicine
    35 years of experience
    English
    1093709511
    Education & Certifications

    University Hospital S Tx Med Center
    The University of Texas at San Antonio
    The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Baylor U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

