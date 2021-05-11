Dr. James Bonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bonds, MD
Dr. James Bonds, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
james bonds md3201 University Dr E Ste 360, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 731-8686
Dr Bonds provided an accurate diagnosis after others had not & solved my persistent nausea problems. Really appreciate his expertise & straightforward manner.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- The University of Texas at San Antonio
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Baylor U
Dr. Bonds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonds.
