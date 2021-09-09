Overview of Dr. James Bonnen, MD

Dr. James Bonnen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Bonnen works at Texas Brain and Spine Center P.a in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.