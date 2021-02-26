Overview of Dr. James Booker, MD

Dr. James Booker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They completed their residency with U South Fla Affil Hosp



Dr. Booker works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.