Overview

Dr. James Bosler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prospect, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Bosler works at MDVIP - Prospect, Kentucky in Prospect, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.