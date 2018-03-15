Dr. James Bosler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bosler, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bosler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prospect, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
MDVIP - Prospect, Kentucky9517 US Highway 42 Ste 410, Prospect, KY 40059 Directions (502) 430-0260
MDVIP - Prospect, Kentucky7410 New La Grange Rd Ste 120, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 214-5212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Having been a patient of yours for over 14 years I have many thank yous to offer. You are always patient and willing to listen. I consider you my friend as well as my Doctor. I'm hoping we have many more years to share.
About Dr. James Bosler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- 1932173887
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
