Dr. James Boss, MD
Overview
Dr. James Boss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Locations
Waco Gastroenterology Associates364 Richland West Cir Ste A, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 537-0911
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 202-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was great and physician was excellent. Highly recommend to all
About Dr. James Boss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164469482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Boss has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boss, there are benefits to both methods.