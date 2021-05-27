See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Super Profile

Dr. James Bothwell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Bothwell, MD

Dr. James Bothwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Bothwell works at Texas Health Orthopedic Specialists in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX and Keller, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bothwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Orthopedic Specialists
    6301 Harris Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 433-3450
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fort Worth Orthopedics Burleson
    2760 SW Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 433-3450
  3. 3
    Fort Worth Orthopedics Keller
    721 Keller Pkwy Ste 107B, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 433-3450
  4. 4
    Fort Worth Orthopedics Rosedale
    1651 W Rosedale St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 930-2030
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 27, 2021
    I have had several procedures performed by Dr. Bothwell and and EXCELLENT surgeon. From scheduling (Summer) to his PA (Bonnie) and Dr. Bothwell they are a well oiled machine providing EXCELLENT results. Dr. Bothwell was also a team doctor for the TCU football team confirms his abilities to treat sports injuries at the highest level.
    Alan Gene Wagner — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Bothwell, MD
    About Dr. James Bothwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225060155
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Rochester
    Internship
    • University Of Rochester, School Of Medicine and Dentistry
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College,Schenectady,Ny
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bothwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bothwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bothwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bothwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bothwell has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bothwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Bothwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bothwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bothwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bothwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

