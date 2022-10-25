Overview

Dr. James Bown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Bown works at Utah Gastroenterology in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.