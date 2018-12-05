Overview

Dr. James Boylan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medford Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Boylan works at Vita Medical Associates in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.