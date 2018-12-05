Dr. James Boylan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boylan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Boylan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Boylan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medford Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Locations
-
1
Vita Medical Associates PC306 S New St Ste 201, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (610) 866-0113Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Bethlehem Endoscopy Center5325 Northgate Dr Ste 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 974-9540
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great gi specialists
About Dr. James Boylan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MC Va
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
