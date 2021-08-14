See All Plastic Surgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. James Bradley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (25)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Bradley, MD

Dr. James Bradley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Bradley works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bradley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 497-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Aging Face
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Aging Face

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 14, 2021
    I was recently referred to Dr. Bradley for cosmetic surgery and my experience with him and Sabrina, PA was wonderful! Dr. Bradley is a very sincere, caring, compassionate and kind person, not to mention a highly skilled surgeon. I am more than pleased with the surgical results and couldn’t be more appreciative of the excellent care that I received !!
    Aug 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James Bradley, MD
    About Dr. James Bradley, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144257825
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
    Residency
    • New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
