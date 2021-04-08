Overview of Dr. James Bradley, MD

Dr. James Bradley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Bradley works at Burke and Bradley Orthopedics in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.