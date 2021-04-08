Dr. James Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bradley, MD
Overview of Dr. James Bradley, MD
Dr. James Bradley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Bradley's Office Locations
Upmc Rooney Sports Complex (imaging)3200 S Water St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 784-5770
Three Rivers Orthopedic Assocs200 Delafield Rd Ste 1040, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Bradley for a torn rotator cuff. I had gone to another doctor first (required by insurance) and he didn't help me, saying nothing was wrong with my shoulder, yet I could barely lift my arm. Dr. Bradley found 2 tears immediately, looking at the same MRI!! He fixed both perfectly! James Bradley, MD is absolutely hands down the BEST!
About Dr. James Bradley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orth Clin
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
