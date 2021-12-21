Dr. James Bragman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bragman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bragman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Bragman, DO
Dr. James Bragman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. Bragman works at
Dr. Bragman's Office Locations
West Bloomfield Internal Medcn6014 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7453Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bragman?
I am an FNP student currently precepting with Dr. Bragman and have 6 years experience as an RN working with Dr.’s I can confidently say he’s the best I’ve ever seen! Extremely educated, up to date, caring, and you will never have this in depth of an annual physical exam which includes on every patient across the lifespan an EKG, pulmonary function test, chest, X-ray, full panel of labs, and very extensive comprehensive physical exam. I will be referring all of my family and friends.
About Dr. James Bragman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558352286
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Oakland Genl Hosp
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bragman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bragman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bragman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bragman speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Bragman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bragman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bragman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bragman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.